ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Court documents obtained by News 4 Wednesday provided new details into the shooting death of St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix last month during a game similar to Russian Roulette.

Prosecutors have charged Nathaniel Hendren with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, which occurred at his apartment in the 700 block of Dover.

Read: Timeline established for 2 on-duty officers in the hours before Katlyn Alix was killed

A newly-obtained court document states that, at the hospital, Hendren “spontaneously stated to his supervisor… that he did not try and kill the victim because he was in love with her and they were in an intimate relationship and were planning on moving into his apartment.”

Previously, the exact relationship between Hendren and Alix had not been known, although the two sometimes patrolled south St. Louis as partners and were said to be friends.

The court document additionally states that Hendren, Alix and the only other officer who was present at the time of the shooting were “very close friends who had a close work and social relationship.”

Read: 'Spreading rumors ... is dishonorable'; officer's attorney releases statement following arrest

News 4 is choosing not the name the other officer, as he has not been charged with any crimes.

The court document additionally states that the officer told investigators that Hendren and Alix were “consuming alcohol beverages and playing with their off-duty weapons.” Previously, the Circuit Attorney had stated that there was probable cause that drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crime. Urine and breath tests were conducted on the officers, but blood was not taken.

The other officer on scene stated that Hendren and the victim started to play Russian Roulette with a revolver, at which point the officer said he was uncomfortable with “the drinking of alcohol and the ‘gunplay,’ so he walked out of the living room, and as he did so, he heard a single gunshot,” the court document reads.

Police found three cell phones at the scene. They are attempting to determine to whom the phones belong. The other officer on scene states that Alix had submitted several text messages to both officers that night, inquiring on their whereabouts, as well as phone conversations, “which led the victim” to Hendren’s apartment, according to the court documents.

Hendren has been released on bond. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, March 4.

This is a developing story. Check back with KMOV for additional details.