ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County court rejected the Missouri attorney general's efforts to block a mask mandate in the county.

The decision comes after multiple efforts from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to block mask mandates across the state.

AG Schmitt files suit against new St. Louis County mask mandate Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Wednesday in another attempt to block a St. Louis County mask mandate.

The court's decision cited a part of Missouri state law that allows for an order such as a mask mandate to be left in place if the county's governing body votes in favor with a simple majority to continue it.

St. Louis County removed its mask mandate on Dec. 9, citing a Cole County court ruling that stated local health departments could not issue orders and that all orders must be lifted. Then, St. Louis County reinstated its mask mandate on Jan. 5 with a narrow 4-3 vote in favor from the St. Louis County Council.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has continuously advocated in favor of mask mandates.

A judge ruled today that @STLCounty’s mask mandate remains in place. We are pleased with the court’s ruling. Masks and vaccines together are the way out of this pandemic. — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) January 19, 2022

Schmitt released the following statement addressing the decision:

“Today, the Court issued a purely technical decision. We’ve won before, and we will win again. I will never, ever stop fighting back against these COVID tyrants, who are hellbent on power and control. The facts, science, and law are on our side, and we look forward to presenting that information to the Court in the coming weeks. These COVID restrictions are ineffective, and people should have the power to make their own decisions.”

A St. Louis County Circuit Court issued the decision Tuesday that blocked Schmitt's efforts to halt the mandate. The ruling said, in part:

"Any order issued during and related to an emergency declared pursuant to chapter 44 that directly or indirectly closes, partially closes, or places restrictions on the opening of or access to any one or more business organizations, churches, schools, or other places of public or private gathering or assembly, including any order, ordinance, rule, or regulation of general applicability or that prohibits or otherwise limits attendance at any public or private gatherings, shall not remain in effect for longer than thirty calendar days in a one hundred eighty-day-period, including the cumulative duration of similar orders issued concurrently, consecutively, or successively, and shall automatically expire at the end of the thirty days or as specified in the order, whichever is shorter, unless so authorized by a simple majority vote of the political subdivision's governing body to extend such order or approve a similar order; provided that such extension or approval of similar orders shall not exceed thirty calendar days in duration and any order may be extended more than once."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson emphasized during his State of the State address on Wednesday that he won't issue any statewide mask or vaccine mandates.

"I firmly believe that the people should have a say through their local elected representatives," Parson said. "I don't support and never supported mandates and Missourians can rest assured that my position will not change."