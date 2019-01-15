JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A husband and wife who starved their 6-year-old son to death will be sentenced Wednesday.
Michael and Georgena Roberts are scheduled for sentencing n Jersey County, Illinois. The pair pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges.
Court documents say the father and stepmother starved two boys as a form of punishment.
The 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.