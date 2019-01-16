JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A husband and wife who starved their 6-year-old son to death were each sentenced Wednesday.
Michael and Georgena Roberts were sentenced in Jersey County, Illinois. The pair previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges.
Court documents said the father and stepmother starved two boys as a form of punishment. The 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at his death.
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.
On Wednesday, Michael was sentenced to 25 years and Georgena was sentenced to 20 years.
Following the sentencing, Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten and Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby issued the below joint statement:
We’re all glad to see the conclusion of this case. It has been a tireless, disheartening process for both the family as well as those involved in the investigation and prosecution. The two solely responsible for the death of this beautiful child will now spend the better part of their adult lives in prison, where they belong.
While we’ll never forget Liam, we hope the family and the community can now begin to heal from the trauma of this horrific crime. We have to remember that by the actions of these two individuals, Liam’s siblings lost not only a brother, but two parents that won’t be there to see them grow. We wish those kids the very best as they try to move forward with their lives.
