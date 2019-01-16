JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A husband and wife who starved their 6-year-old son to death were each sentenced Wednesday.

Michael and Georgena Roberts were sentenced in Jersey County, Illinois. The pair previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Court documents said the father and stepmother starved two boys as a form of punishment. The 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at his death.

On Wednesday, Michael was sentenced to 25 years and Georgena was sentenced to 20 years.

Following the sentencing, Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten and Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby issued the below joint statement: