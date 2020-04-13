WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A couple who spent more than 10 days in the ICU with COVID-19 hope their story of recovery will inspire others.
Mike Weinhaus and wife Jane were rushed to the hospital in mid-March with COVID-19. Their two sons and daughter in-law were also diagnosed with COVID-19 but made a quicker recovery, recuperating at home.
READ: 5 members of same St. Louis family come down with COVID-19
"Fatigue, weakness, loss of appetite, headache," Weinhaus said. "It was the scariest thing, seeing your most loved one on a ventilator and not knowing."
Jane, his wife of 40 years, was on a ventilator while he was dependent on oxygen. Jane is a preschool teacher at Temple Israel in Creve Coeur, where several people contracted COVID-19.
"When I was wheeled into the ICU, they wheeled me past Jane's room while she was on the ventilator. That was so scary to see that, not knowing what the outcome would be," he said.
The outcome initially appeared bleak but Weinhaus said he knew his wife would pull through. After more than week in isolation, the two recovered for three days side-by-side.
"When she got off the ventilator, they put us both in the same room. As the sedation wore off, she was able to see a familiar face, which made a big, big difference," he said.
Weinhaus was released in late March and anxiously awaited his wife's return days later. A brigade of friends and family lined their block, welcoming her home.
"It's hard to put into words knowing the condition she was in to coming home and getting her strength back," he said.
Weinhaus says the two appreciate the simple moments, such as sitting on the porch together, more than ever.
He says both he and his wife will make a full recovery but it will take time for them to get their strength back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.