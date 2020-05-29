ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A couple is suing St. Louis County for euthanizing their family dog without their permission last year.
According to the lawsuit, Erin Bulfin's husband, Edward, brought their dog, Daisy, to St. Louis County Animal Care and Control on December 27 for a mandatory 10-day quarantine to make sure she didn’t have Rabies after Daisy bit their daughter.
Erin realized that night she had the option of quarantining her dog at home.
When she showed up to the shelter the next morning, they told her 6-year-old Daisy had been killed.
“The staff had filled out the paperwork for him so he had no idea, had never heard of an ore, did not request an ORE,” said the family’s attorney, Dan Kolde. “ORE’’ stands for owner requested euthansia.
Attorney Kolde says they did not want them to put their dog down.
St. Louis County told News 4 “no comment on pending litigation” when we asked about the lawsuit. According to documents News 4 obtained, the shelter claims Edward and Erin “decided to euthanize the dog immediately” and that he did sign paperwork. The shelter's practices came into question last July. An audit found the shelter fudged its numbers making it appear as if far more owners requested euthanasia, helping bring down the shelter's kill rate.
“The audit said quit using that ORE box and five months later they’re still using this ORE box,” said Kolde.
According to Kolde, Erin and Edward want money from the county for killing their dog, but that's not the main reason they're filing the lawsuit.
“What the family really wants is, for this to never happen to another family,” said Kolde.
