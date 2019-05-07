ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Flooding in St. Peters has caused a local park to cancel all events this month, including a St. Louis couple’s wedding.
Jason Erbst and Annalyse Crowdus are about a month away from getting married, but the problem now is they don’t know where.
“We’re just excited to get married and commit ourselves to each other and wherever it happens, it happens,” said Crowdus.
The couple who met a Webster University during orientation had planned their wedding to take place at 370 Lakeside Park.
“There was probably an initial panic, heart skips a beat and then it was just kind of strange, we felt oddly at peace about it,” Erbst said.
Water over-topped an agricultural levee and has flooded the venue. The couple just learned Sunday that they need to find a new location to host their big day. There is now about 20 feet of water at the pavilion where they had planned to say ‘I do’ under.
“The only part of the pavilion showing is the top, so it’s totally swamped,” Crowdus said.
The couple is trying to stay positive as they make calls all around the region to find a last-minute accommodation.
“We’re making calls left and right,” said Erbst.
They’re hoping they will get a tip about a location that can hold their estimated 150 guests on their planned June 8 wedding date. They’re open to a spot just for the ceremony and/or the ceremony and reception.
The city said all May events at the park have been canceled. Their spokesman adds that they have been giving courtesy calls to people who have made reservations in June to put them on notice that the area is currently flooded.
The city has relocated its Sunset Fridays concerts for the month of May to The Cove Aquatic Center due to flooding. The concert series starts on May 17 and is normally held at 370 Lakeside Park.
