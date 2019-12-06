ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It is not currently firearms season for deer but that’s not stopping one man from hunting and putting people in serious danger.
A couple told News 4 they were walking with their young daughter on Katy Trail in St. Charles Friday when a man started shooting from a deer stand, which was about 100 yards away from them and their daughter.
“She's terrified. She gets up in the front seat with me and we get in the car and we see the deer shot right past Blue Bird … and we can see the hunter in the field with the stand. We can also see another deer right across the way that he shot," said one of the parents.
Police were called to the scene but by the time they arrived, the hunter was gone.
