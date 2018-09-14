ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A carjacking took place overnight near the Grand Center.
Police said the victims, a 25-year-old white female and 24-year-old white male, were standing outside of their vehicle when four armed suspects demanded their personal property.
The suspects then entered the victim's 2014 silver Volkswagen Jetta and fled the scene. The victims were not injured.
Police said the suspects were in their late teens to early twenties, wore dark clothing and were around six feet tall.
The investigation is ongoing.
