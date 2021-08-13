ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A couple was robbed at gunpoint near Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis early Friday.
According to police, a 38-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were arguing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Lucas Avenue when two men approached them around 2 a.m. The suspects pointed guns at the duo and demanded their property. The woman gave the men her purse.
The victims were not injured during the armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
