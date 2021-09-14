ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint on the grounds of the Gateway Arch Monday.
According to police, the suspect ran up to the couple, pointed a gun at them and demanded their property just before 7:30 p.m. The victims gave the suspect their cell phones, purse, wallet and car keys.
The suspect ran off following the robbery. The victims were not injured.
