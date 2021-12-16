Couple robbed after flying to St. Louis to buy semitruck seen on Facebook

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were robbed Wednesday afternoon after flying to St. Louis to purchase a semitruck.
The victims told police they flew from California to St. Louis on behalf of their employer to buy a semitruck seen on Facebook. When they landed, the duo went to meet the seller in the 600 block of Chain of Rocks Drive.
Around 2:30 p.m., a suspect approached them and attempted to take the man’s backpack. The suspect then lifted his shirt and showed the victims a knife in his waistband, according to police. The man then gave the backpack, which contained money, to the suspect.
The victims were not injured.
