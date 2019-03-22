Couple pass away hours apart on same day after 56 years of marriage

Melvindale (CNN Wires) -- A Melvindale couple passed away on the same day after 56 years of marriage in a true tale of everlasting love.
Judy and Will Webb, both 77 years old, died just hours apart while holding hands on March 6, 2019. They spent their final hours together in hospice care after both battling a series of health complications.
The Webbs were parents to three daughters and loved their five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A service for the couple happened in early March at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Huron Township.
