JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
The agency’s request comes after Carl Mort, 41, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, of Overland Park, Kansas were charged with first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy and drug charges following an investigating in the Lake of the Ozarks region. Troopers are asking anyone who may have information about any sexual assaults that may have happened in the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks region, which encompasses Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, to contact them.
Authorities believe a man and woman may have befriended victims before giving them alcohol or drugs, taking them onto a boat and sexually assaulting them.
Anyone who believes they are a victim, possible witness or can provide further details should contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Criminal Unit at 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.
