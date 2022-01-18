Couple killed in murder-suicide near Fenton identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in Jefferson County near Fenton Monday.
The shootings happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge around 10:45 a.m. Authorities say two teens fled the home during an argument to call 911 from a neighbor's home, but before they left, they heard gunshots.
When deputies arrived, they forced their way into the home and found a 47-year-old Steven Gentemann and 42-year-old Kirstin Gentemann dead. Authorities believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Deputies say the gun was still in his hand when they arrived. The woman was able to dial 911 right before she was shot, deputies tell News 4.
The juveniles who were in the house earlier were not injured.
"The 911 dispatch center was also on the line with the victim's cell phone. They could hear talking in the background and then a few moments later, they heard multiple gunshots and then the line went silent," said Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
There was not a history of domestic violence at the home, police say.
