FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri man is facing charges following a Friday police chase in Franklin County.
Authorities said an off-duty Franklin County detective saw a stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 30 around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. The detective who spotted the vehicle called another detective who was in the area, who then initiated a pursuit of the 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that was reported stolen from the Moselle area on Dec. 27.
The Camaro continued to drive away in an attempt to avoid stopping and traveled through Robertsville to Catawissa and Pacific, according to Franklin County officials. The pursuit eventually ended with the stolen vehicle crashing into a Franklin County patrol car in a field near Pacific. No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Two people inside the Camaro at the time of the crash were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Officials identified the male suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Moise. A warrant was issued for him for felony resisting arrest and felony tampering with a motor vehicle. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000. He reportedly had two additional felony warrants in Gasconade County and Callaway County.
Charges are currently pending against the 31-year-old female passenger from Iberia, Missouri.
Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as well as Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the pursuit.
