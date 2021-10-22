ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A couple says they witnessed the moment a man was shot during a confrontation in north St. Louis City.

It happened at the Mobil Gas Station on 4540 Union around 8 p.m. Thursday. Andy Weeks and Heather Wadlow say two men, who police have now identified as a white male victim and a Black male suspect were arguing. It turned physical and then the suspect reached for a gun and shot the victim several times. Weeks says he not only witnessed the shooting, but helped the victim while they waited for police to arrive.

"He pulls out a gun and starts shooting, and the guy who got shot starts walking away like nothing is going on. He got shot right in the back and he got hit in the leg," Weeks said. "About a minute of me holding him I said 'you can not go to sleep.' I just kept telling him that and he was not responsive at all."

While that was happening, Wadlow says she was busy consoling a young girl who was with the victim at the time.

"She was scared, obviously. She was seven," Wadlow said. "Finally when they let me move my car, I just went up and I seen her back there and so I put my hand on the glass and had her put her hand on the glass too. I told her to squeeze her kitty cat."

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and the victim is in critical/stable condition.