ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction is full steam ahead at the Muny in Forest Park.
Crews are working diligently to finish the $20 million project before the Muny opens for the 2019 season.
Tuesday, the Muny announced a $4 million gift from Barbara and Andrew Taylor.
The Taylors made the gift in honor of their great niece who is currently a "Muny teen."
The money donated will aid in the renovation of the Muny's west platform.
