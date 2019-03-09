PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Park Hills couple have been charged after entering an elderly woman's home claiming to be health workers.
Valeyna Dennis, 29, and Dustin Hahn, 31, were charged of burglary in the first degree and misdemeanor stealing of less than $150.
Park Hills is just North of Farmington.
Police said the couple went to the 83-year-old's home pretending to be from her home health agency.
Police found a prescription bottle with the 83-year-old victim's name on the label in the suspects' vehicle.
The suspects are held at St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond each.
