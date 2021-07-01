ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A couple was carjacked at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m. a couple flagged down an officer and said they had been carjacked at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Washington. According to the duo, a suspect believed to be in his teens pointed a gun at the man and demanded his car keys. After taking the keys, the suspect ran to the car, which was parked in the 700 block of N. 13th.
When the victims chased after the suspect, they saw another teenager waiting at their vehicle. Both suspects then got into the 2007 Nissan 350Z and drove off. The victims were not injured.
