ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A couple is in custody after allegedly selling fentanyl while their infant was in the car.
The St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit reportedly arranged a drug deal with Jonathon C. Frye, 28, and Rebecca D. Pena, 24, on two separate occasions the week of March 14 to purchase fentanyl. The duo was arrested in the 6200 block of West Main Street in Belleville following the second transaction on March 19.
Authorities said Frye and Pena’s 8-month-old child was in their vehicle during the second transaction.
“This child was in the presence of fentanyl, one of the most dangerous and deadly drugs being dealt with by law enforcement today,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.
Frye, of Ashley, Illinois, and Pena, of Nashville, Illinois, were each charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substances and two counts of endangering the life of a child. Frye’s bond was set at $100,000 and Pena’s bond was set at $75,000.
The child was turned over to relatives and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to investigate the parents further.
