Marcus Jenkins and Olivia Mason-Jenkins mugshot

Marcus Jenkins, 24, Olivia Mason-Jenkins, 23, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A couple is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that happened outside a Fairview Heights hotel on Tuesday.

The two are accused of stabbing a victim outside the Wingate Hotel. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Both suspects are being held on a $150,000 bond each.

