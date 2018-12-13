FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A couple is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that happened outside a Fairview Heights hotel on Tuesday.
Marcus Jenkins, 24, Olivia Mason-Jenkins, 23, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.
The two are accused of stabbing a victim outside the Wingate Hotel. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.
Both suspects are being held on a $150,000 bond each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.