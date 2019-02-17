NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police County is investigating a shooting which occurred early Sunday morning in North County.
County police said they were contacted by the Berkeley Police Department around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for assistance in the investigation of a shooting.
Police said there was a vehicle accident around that time near the intersection of Airport Road and Evergreen Boulevard. They said the accident appears to have happened after a shooting.
The County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
No further information is known at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.