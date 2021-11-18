ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is recruiting officers during a time many organizations are struggling to find staff.
The force wants to hire 75 more officers to reach the allotted maximum of 972. The force hit a peak of 944 this year, but currently sits at 897.
The neighboring St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department employs more than 1,100 officers. Its goal is to have a total of 1,224.
This comes as many departments in the area are pointing to increases in crimes like catalytic converter thefts and car break-ins.
Starting salary for police officers is more than $50,000 in St. Louis County. The department hasn't added any new bonuses like some national retailers have done.
The incoming academy class for St. Louis County Police is full for January. Officials are now working to fill spots for April.
