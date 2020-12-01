ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department inspectors visited several county restaurants defying the indoor dining ban and demanded they cease operations immediately.
According to a county spokesperson, four of the businesses' permits have been suspended. They have 10 days to ask for a hearing.
Satchmo’s appealed for an expedited hearing Wednesday. Christopher Ave with St Louis County Health says a restaurant can submit an appeal right away and have it be heard sooner than 10 days.
Bartolino’s South, Final Destination, OT’s Bar and Satchmo’s were given three written warnings prior to today's ordered closures.
When inspectors got to Acapulco Restaurant and Lounge they could not get into contact with the owner, so their permit has not been revoked. However, county officials say Acapulco will be given a notice of suspension if it continues to offer indoor dining.
The owner of Acapulco's said it had been offering indoor dining but has been offering carryout only for the past several days.
According to the health department, if any of the businesses continue to violate the order by operating, DPH will seek a court order enforcing the closure.
Owner of Satchmo’s, Ben Brown, told News 4 they're consulting with their attorneys to determine whether or not the county has the authority to shut them down. Brown believes that this move may be retaliation of some kind for holding the press conference at their business.
The owner of OT's Bar says his establishment does not serve food.
"They said we had to close cause we're a restaurant. I said 'I am not a restaurant, I'm a bar.' Stools are six feet apart, tables where we don't sit close together, but the police came in and told all my customers if they didn't leave, they were gonna be arrested," OT's owner David Field.
Earlier this week, county health officials sent out sternly-worded letters threatening to revoke the restaurant's permits and liquor licenses as a final straw for violating public health orders.
At a hearing, Ave says restaurant owners must show that they were following the health orders or should not be. Restaurant owners may submit a plan on how they will re-open without indoor dining.
Ave says the health department does not want to shut restaurants down but work with them.
Update [12/03/20 at 10 a.m.]
Bartolino's South reopened for carryout and heated patio dining on December 3, 2020.
