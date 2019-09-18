ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to announce a crime-fighting commission to reduce crime.
Page said crime is plaguing the community. He recently walked around one of the recent crime scenes where a toddler shot and killed himself and said he had no choice but to ask: “Why is this happening?”
Page’s question appears to have re-ignited the idea to form a nine-member commission. A county ordinance enacted in 1976 calls for the formation of the group, and Page wants those in the criminal justice process to be at the table.
Page said St. Louis County police have solved 21 of 24 murders this summer, which all involved children in one way or another.
“But, sadly that's not where these stories end. Families are torn apart, communities are scared, crime marches on and sometimes with a vengeance. We can’t stand aside and hopes it gets better. Crime is a regional issue and tackling it is as well,” said Page.
The commission formed to tackle crime will be detailed Wednesday.
