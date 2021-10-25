ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is taking heat after a photo of him surfaced over the weekend not wearing a mask at a St. Louis Blues game.
St. Louis County Councilmember Tim Fitch posted two photos on Twitter showing Page maskless inside what appeared to be a box in the Enterprise Center during Saturday night’s game. In the photos, no one appears to be wearing a mask, but there does appear to be food and a drink in front of Page.
In text accompanying the tweet, Fitch wrote: “County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night. Enterprise rules: 'Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five.' City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect. #RulesForTheeNotForMe”
County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night. Enterprise rules: "Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five."City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect.#RulesForTheeNotForMe pic.twitter.com/Ag4Mcszokm— Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 24, 2021
Monday morning, Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore told News 4, “Dr. Page wore a mask entering and leaving Enterprise Center and when not eating and drinking, complying with city masking guidelines. Sadly, Mr. Fitch sat through last week's entire county council meeting maskless, openly defying a public health order and stoking his anti-vaxxer supporters. The continued reckless, confrontational, illegal behavior is puzzling — and dangerous — from someone with a law and order background.”
