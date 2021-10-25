SAM PAGE 07282021

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the mask mandate he put into place, that was rejected by the St. Louis County Council, during his weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In an effort to stop the new delta variant, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on July 26, 2021 requiring all county and city residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside public locations and transportation. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is taking heat after a photo of him surfaced over the weekend not wearing a mask at a St. Louis Blues game.

St. Louis County Councilmember Tim Fitch posted two photos on Twitter showing Page maskless inside what appeared to be a box in the Enterprise Center during Saturday night’s game. In the photos, no one appears to be wearing a mask, but there does appear to be food and a drink in front of Page.

In text accompanying the tweet, Fitch wrote: “County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night. Enterprise rules: 'Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five.' City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect. #RulesForTheeNotForMe

Monday morning, Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore told News 4, “Dr. Page wore a mask entering and leaving Enterprise Center and when not eating and drinking, complying with city masking guidelines. Sadly, Mr. Fitch sat through last week's entire county council meeting maskless, openly defying a public health order and stoking his anti-vaxxer supporters. The continued reckless, confrontational, illegal behavior is puzzling — and dangerous — from someone with a law and order background.”

