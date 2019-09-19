ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants county employees to get paid family leave.
Page sent a letter to the St. Louis County’s Director of Administration Thursday requesting county employees get two weeks of paid time off to care for a new child or a sick family member. He said the goal is for the policy to be implemented by the end of the year.
“This is long overdue,” County Executive Page said. “By showing leadership through our own policies, I hope to encourage other employers to put our region on the map as a good place for women to work and raise a family. Paid family leave is a good start.”
In a press release stating the request, Page’s office stated they hope the additional benefit will “empower employees to be good family members, parents, and caregivers at times when their families need them most.”
Implementing a paid leave should result in relatively minimal out-of-pocket costs, according to analysis from the County’s Women in the Workplace working group.
