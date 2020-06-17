St. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wants to review the names of parks, roads, and statues amid calls for renaming landmarks nationwide.
"We take these seriously we are in a new point in our history where we have to review this in a very thorough and thoughtful way and that's what I'd like to do," he said.
Dr. Page has asked his directors of diversity and inclusion and parks and transportation to review all of the names.
There is no deadline for the review to be completed, and any name changes would require action by the city council.
