ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is asking anyone who participated in a protest without wearing a mask to quarantine themselves.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Page asked those who were not able to wear a mask during marches to quarantine themselves for two weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said over 6,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the region has seen over 400 deaths, but the area is making progress by being able to test 1,000 people daily and the rate of people testing positive is down to 4.2 percent.
“The unrest could, unfortunately, result in a bump in these numbers, and that’s why I’ve asked everyone who has participating in a march, or protests, to quarantine,” he said.
While speaking in front of reporters, Page also addressed the civil unrest.
“Criminals have hijacked this moment of public discourse, those who commit crimes do nothing to honor the memory of George Floyd. So, let’s stand together and end this violence and provide support to our law enforcement officers to help us get these criminals off the street,” said Page.
Page also criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the situation.
“The President has fanned the flames treating this unrest as if it were a reality show, it’s really not,” Page said. “Our nation is divided, and we need a president that can show us our country has a kind heart.”
According to Page, during a relatively calm night in the region between Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, St. Louis County officers stopped 25 cars for outstanding warrants and confiscated around 15 guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.