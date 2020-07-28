ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are four Democratic candidates for St. Louis County Executive on the August 4th ballot.
Mark Mantovani has never held a political office and two years ago he ran for the county executive seat but lost to Steve Stenger. News 4 sat down with him to talk about his plans for the county.
“What I hope to do is, is to level the playing field, create opportunity for people," Mantovani said.
He is a former practicing attorney and businessman and he says he's heavily focused on building the county's economy. He says too many people are leaving and not coming back.
“We've got great opportunities here, we just don't have very good people that are good at selling it. If you're the CEO of an organization and that is what the county executive is, and you're not selling your enterprise, you are not doing your job,” Mantovani said.
He says one big factor holding the region back is crime and he is proposing a three stage approach, which would include increasing drug addiction treatment programs, investing in infrastructure, creating playgrounds and after school programs for kids.
Mantovani talked at length about the county's current approach to fighting COVID-19. He called the decision to shut down businesses authoritative.
“There may have been situations where we had to shut down businesses, but I would have wanted to talk to businesses to find out if they had other ideas of keeping people safe while the business remained open in part.”
15:51:39- if all one is going to think about is science, you are going to miss it sometimes. I'm not suggesting that science isn't most important variable, i think it probably is. The health department deosn't necessarily know about the best practices associated with youth sports. They're not on volleyball courts with teams and coaches and what not. I reject the notion that they can't benefit from dialogues with people about how to do this kind of thing.
While Mantovani says he'd be focused on growing the economy and creating jobs, especially for those in under served communities, he doesn't believe a city and county merger is the answer.
"The city and county shouldn't be competing with each other, our competition is Nashville, Indianapolis or Kansas City, our competition isn't one another. We have to come to think more regionally, we can stay separate relative to our governmental structure."
Democrats Jamie Tolliver and Jake Zimmerman are also running against incumbent Dr. Sam Page.
There are two Republican candidates, Paul Berry and Ed Golterman.
