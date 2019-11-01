ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page appointed two new members to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners on Friday in the aftermath of a $19 million discrimination lawsuit.
READ: St. Louis County Police sergeant awarded $19 million in discrimination lawsuit
The new appointments replace former Board Chairman Rolan Corvington, who resigned via text message on Monday, and current board member Laurie Westfall.
Page appointed Judge Ray Price, who spearheaded the development of drug courts and criminal sentencing reform in Missouri. Price has experience working with the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.
Page also appointed Michelle Schwerin who is a current attorney and a certified accountant. Schwerin has experience in civil tax examinations, appeals, litigation and criminal tax investigations.
“These appointments are the beginning of a critical transition period,” Page said. “We will continue implementing serious and thoughtful changes in coming weeks.”
The St. Louis County Council still needs to approve Page's appointees.
