ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who replaced Steve Stenger following the latter’s resignation after a federal indictment, is attempting to renegotiate the county’s lease with Raven Development for the county offices at Northwest Plaza.
In a letter sent to the developers, Page expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the leases, saying “I continue to have serious and deep reservations about whether those leases were entered in a responsible manner.”
The leases in question were entered into in 2016, when the Stenger administration officials stressed that the county leasing 150,000 square feet at the redeveloped mall in St. Ann was a great deal for taxpayers.
Officials supported a 20-year commitment, and the council eventually approved, despite objections raised by Page and others at the time.
The development owners, Bob and David Glarner, were friends of Stenger and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to his election campaign prior to the leases being signed.
During a hearing in March, one of the officials who advocated for the lease, specifically that it would save taxpayers money, admitted to never having read the agreement.
Subsequent investigations revealed the terms of the lease will actually cost the taxpayers tens of millions more than it should.
Page articulated in his letter that he believed the terms were unreasonable, and urged the Glarners to rework the deal, saying “I am hopeful you will agree to renegotiate the lease to make the terms fair and reasonable for St. Louis County, including ensuring that the County is paying fair market value for the leased premises and that the terms and conditions are, at a minimum, commercially reasonable.”
There is a provision in the county’s charter that allows the council to invalidate the lease, but Page said he is hoping to avoid that, as it could severely disrupt operations at the county offices if they were forced to vacate quickly.
The Glarners responded to Page, saying they are open to discussing the lease and will reach out to the appropriate county staff. They also defended the process behind the original lease agreement, saying.”
“We began our dialogue with St. Louis County on this development project in 2013 when the county was seeking improved facilities for county government. Our goal has always been to create a great government center that is valued by St. Louis County.
Throughout this process, we believe we have had an open, transparent and meaningful dialogue with you and many other officials and staff in St. Louis County government.”
