ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County has over 1,000 coronavirus cases, more than double of the nearest counties. With those numbers in mind, the county council passed the police department's $1.5 million funding request for protective gear.
#WhatPassed at County Council last night: ✔️ Transfer of ~$1,500,000 in emergency funds to the Police Department for PPE, sanitation supplies, and accommodations for first responders exposed to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/pR60ycCH9k— St. Louis County, MO (@SaintLouCo) April 8, 2020
St. Louis County Chief Jon Belmar said they need the money or else officers won't have ammo, uniforms or other police equipment to do their jobs.
Belmar said the department spent $1.6 million on personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation supplies, and accommodations that ensures officers are isolated and not exposed to the virus.
The requested funds would transfer from the department's emergency fund to the general revenue fund. Belmar adds this will help give flexibility to cover existing and future cost.
County Executive Sam Page says they currently have enough PPE for first responders for the next 30 days.
"We also recognize that it goes out as fast as it goes in. We're watching very closely how much goes out everyday. We're trying to stay 30 days ahead," Page said. "A lot of this depends on what's consumed over the next month and the next few weeks and how well the community is able to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The county council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on a video conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.