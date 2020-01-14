CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council agreed to hold off sending funding to MetroLink after a News 4 investigation brought to light security concerns.
Councilman Ernie Trakas, who introduced a measure to provide $5 million for officers, asked that a vote to approve the funding be held.
Last week, a MetroLink security guard told News 4 that inadequate security at stations is a common occurrence.
[WATCH: MetroLink security guard says inadequate security at stations is common problem]
The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, “For a long time this place has not met the security needs for the passengers, there is a big crime problem on the MetroLink period.”
He said in recent years more under trained security personnel have been hired.
"Now we have employees compelled to come forward and tell the truth about how abysmal security is on MetroLink,” Trakas said at Tuesday’s meeting. “So, before we give them another $4.9 million for security, it's incumbent on this body to hold the committee as a whole and inquire of bi-state what exactly the status really is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.