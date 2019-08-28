ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Country star Jason Aldean adopted a new family member while in St. Louis over the weekend.
Brittany, Aldean’s wife, posted a photo of their new puppy to Instagram and said he was rescued from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. According to the post, the dog was rescued along with his brothers and sisters from a drain pipe on a hot day.
She also wrote there were seven pups still waiting to be adopted.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all...we have a new baby boy💙 We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼 His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis💔 There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted - check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! 💙 (We don’t have a name yet... so feel free to give us ideas👇🏼)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.