(CBS News) – The Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday. Marking the band's 20th anniversary, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. ... That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly."
The St. Louis stop of the tour will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 23.
The Rascal Flatts are the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins, including at the American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Country Awards.
Tickets for the farewell tour will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.
