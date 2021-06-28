ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police, firefighters, and EMTs from across St. Louis County gathered together Monday for a special tribute concert.
Ben Gallaher is a rising country music artist who is on a mission to say "thank you" to first responders by performing free concerts.
“I’m a country music fan, so I enjoyed listening to it," said Scott Stephens with Ballwin police.
Gallaher said he got the idea last year to go on a 'Hero Appreciation Concert' tour when restrictions started to lift.
“This is the first one here in Pacific, Missouri," said Gallaher.
He'll perform for first responders across the country for free as a way to say "thank you," especially after last year, when COVID-19 brought on even more challenges.
“All the first responders didn’t shut down. They were the ones that kept small towns and big towns and big cities running," said Gallaher. “They sacrificed a lot, lay a lot on the line."
Police said it was not only wonderful to feel appreciated, but also gatherings like this play a key role in different departments across the county getting to know one another and building relationships that help when they have to jointly respond to a scene.
“In these days, when everything isn’t so positive, it really speaks to the officers, firefighters, EMTs, all first responders that someone cares enough to come and put on a show like this and it means a lot," said St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton.
Many first responders who hoped to make it to Monday's concert couldn't because they were responding to calls. Gallaher said he's not chasing big crowds, he just wants to say 'thank you.'
“I’ve opened up for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Jr., I mean all kinds of… in big auditoriums and arenas, but there’s something really special about a small group because you can connect on such a personal level," said Gallaher.
Gallaher is not yet sure which cities he'll travel to for the 'Hero Appreciation' concerts. He hopes to hit as many as possible in between his regular tour.
