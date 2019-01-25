ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2019 Country Megaticket lineup has been announced!
The seven concerts included in the Megaticket are: Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. All concerts will take place at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre between May and August.
The renewal presale will begin Monday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. All other presales will begin Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10 .m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information about the 2019 Country Megaticket.
