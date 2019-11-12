ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Safety experts in St. Louis are warning parents to watch out for fake or counterfeit car seats.
At St. Louis Children's Hospital's Safety Stop, community education instructor and certified child passenger safety technician Libby Anvender said the knockoffs have come in and out of the marketplace over the past couple years.
Now they are making a resurgence.
Jana Ramsey, a local mother of four, said she hadn't heard of the imposters but she isn't surprised.
"That's kind of scary," said Ramsey. "Doesn't surprise me, though. There are knockoffs of everything.”
Loading the youngest of her four sons into his car seat, Ramsey remembered what it was like to pick out the safety devices.
"It's super overwhelming. There are a gazillion options and then a gazillion laws you have to know," she said.
That confusion and uncertainty is what scammers are trying to take advantage of.
Anvender said there are two general categories of counterfeits: ones that are obviously fake and others that appear disturbingly similar to legit car seats.
She pointed out a couple of things that are required for car seats sold in the U.S., including a chest clip, sticker with manufacturer, seat type, model number, manufacturer contact information, and a registration card.
"That is a federal requirement. If your seat does not have a registration card, it is not real," said Anvender, noting that the cards are supposed to be mailed in so the manufacturer can contact parents in the event of a recall.
Missing logos, or logos that are just slightly off, are another red flag. But one of the biggest concerns is plastic where heavier metal should be used.
"Some areas we don’t really want to see plastic is where it hooks into your base. We have metal right here and that’s doing everything you need to stay in your base. Plastic is not going to be strong enough," said Anvender.
The problem is that these knockoffs may not be built with the same quality material or even tested for safety.
Experts say the counterfeit car seat problem is mainly online, via overseas sellers.
Anvender recommends sticking with reputable names and the common box stores.
She realizes that parents only resort to the online sales in order to save money. She reminds parents looking for a deal that Safety Stop can sell car seats to parents at cost.
She also encourages anyone with questions about how to install a car seat, or the safety or legitimacy of a car seat to make an appointment to stop by Safety Stop for a free consult.
