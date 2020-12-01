ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schlafly Beer wants to help you countdown to Christmas with a beer a day!
The craft brewery has released a pre-packed holiday box of 24 Schlafly brews to help countdown to the holidays. The Mystery Mixed Case is $50 and has a mixed selection that includes everything from seasonal favorites to staples like Pale Ale.
“We could all use a beer to toast to the end of 2020 so we wanted to offer a mystery case for guests’ to have some fun and keep spirits bright this holiday season. Whether it’s for a small holiday gathering or a beer a day to get through December, the Mystery Box is a great way for people to try a variety of our most beloved styles and discover a new favorite or two,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale.
The Mystery Mix Case will be available throughout the month while supplies last at their three locations. You can also order online for pick-up by clicking here.
