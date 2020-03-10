ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Jefferson County man who works as a counselor at Lutheran Family and Children's Services is facing child porn charges.
Michael Kreitler, 54, of Byrnes Mill, is charged with first-degree promoting child pornography.
Police say Kreitler contacted an undercover officer online and sent him links allowing him to download images of child pornography.
Kreitler’s job meant he was in contact with children often. Other victims are not currently known, police said.
Anyone with information about possible victims is asked to call St. Louis County police at 314-615-8618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.