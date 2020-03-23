ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This is a stressful time for so many of us as we adhere to the 'stay at home' order effect in the St. Louis area. Some parents are trying to balance homeschooling their children while also working from home.
Erin Grumley, a local counselor, has several suggestions for staying calm during this difficult time. She recommends making a schedule even if you never leave the house. For example, write out what time you plan to eat breakfast and start work.
Even if you don't leave the house, Grumley suggests getting dressed as if you're going to work. More importantly, don't feel bad if you slip up and go off of the schedule.
“I think it’s really easy to have that all or nothing I either stick 100 percent to it or I throw it away," said Grumley.
Grumley also suggests limiting time on social media because it can be easy to get carried away in self comparison.
“Everybody is like, 'This is your chance to clean your pantry or clean out your closet or deep clean whatever it is.' People have these grand plans and so when we’re not doing those plans, we feel like we’re doing something wrong or I’m being too lazy," said Grumley. “I think some of it is just letting go of that self-comparison and letting yourself do what you need to do. Some people need that, they’ve been go go go for however long.”
When you feel anxious, try taking deep breaths.
“What’s really important about that deep breath is actually the exhale. You’re gonna take that inhale just as deep but the exhale, extending that longer, so it’s a four-second inhale and an eight-second exhale. That’s what’s actually going to slow down your internal, your vagus nerves and everything," said Grumley.
She also finds it helpful to spell her name backwards or count backwards by threes.
“Counting backwards by threes... it's something that isn’t super easy for us, you might have to think about it for a second, pulls us out of that emotional part of our mind into a part of our mind that can like reason and have a conversation and figure out what is happening," said Grumley.
Grumley also said it's okay to mute someone on social media if they are posting things that add to your anxiety.
