ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected.
The Republican’s push is to provide lifetime healthcare to any St. Louis County government employee who has any illness related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill would also make the county provide a $1 million benefit to the beneficiary of any county government worker who dies because of the vaccine. In addition, employees who get the vaccine and contract COVID-19 will be able to recover on country-paid time instead of using personal leave.
While I believe in employee choice, this morning I filed the "County Employee COVID-19 Health Protection Act." If county employees are forced to make the decision to either take the vaccine or lose their job, they should have protections in case they opt to take the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/EkJ0R6w9I9— Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) September 9, 2021
News 4 dug into some of the CDC data on adverse reactions and found that out of the 209 million people who have received at least one dose, there have been about 1,600 reports of serious adverse effects. The effects include heart inflammation, Guillain-Barre syndrome and rare blood clots.
The CDC reports death after vaccination at 0.002%. THE FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after vaccination, even if it is unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.
According to the CDC, reports of adverse events following vaccinations do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused the health problem.
St. Louis County does not currently have a vaccine mandate for county employees.
