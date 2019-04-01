ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a federal subpoena was issued to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, a local councilman is calling for his resignation.
Councilman and former St. Louis Police Chief Tim Fitch issued a statement early Monday morning saying its time for St. Louis County to move forward so that the county government can function better.
The call to resign came just a week after Stenger was served for a federal investigation into his administration. Fitch adds that it would be the in the county's best interest if Stenger resigns before the investigation concludes or before the 2022 election.
The subpoena commands the county to produce all text communications, notes and phone records between the county executive Steve Stenger, senior staff and current and former county employees regarding county contracts, according to County councilman Sam Page.
St. Louis County council member Ernie Trakas also confirmed the investigation.
"I can confirm that I have been advised that the U.S. Attorney's office has caused a subpoena to be served on the Stenger administration," Trakas said.
READ: St. Louis County served subpoena for federal investigation into county executive Steve Stenger's administration
According to Page, the focus of the investigation is the county’s contracts. He said it specifically named the sale of two Wellston industrial parts to donors of Stenger’s campaigns.
In early March, several councilmen planned to introduce a resolution that asked Bell to remove Stenger from office.
The resolution was sponsored by four of the seven council members.
Read the full statement from Fitch below:
