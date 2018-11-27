ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Councilman-elect Timothy Fitch is calling for the federal prosecution of the suspect in the Catholic Supply store shooting.

The former St. Louis County police chief is calling for the prosecuting attorney to turn the prosecution of Thomas Bruce over to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

“This horrific sexual assault and murder begs for the ultimate penalty upon conviction. The community needs to send a convincing message in senseless deaths such as the one forced upon the victim, Jamie Schmidt,” read part of the press release from Fitch. “Mrs. Schmidt was brutally taken from her family and community within the County Council District of Councilman-Elect Fitch on November 19.”

In the press release, Fitch cites the reason the case should be turned over is because Prosecuting Attorney-elect Wesley Bell “pledges to never seek the death penalty” on his campaign website. He also states that “multiple federal statutes call for the ultimate penalty for the type of crimes committed by the suspect” in Schmidt’s death.