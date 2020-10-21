ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Your tax dollars pay St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, but you may not know, Page also works a side gig. News 4 Investigates has learned the St. Louis County Executive is still on staff at Mercy Hospital.
And, just weeks before the election, some of Page's political foes say Page isn't playing by the rules.
"There is no question there,” said Councilman Tim Fitch, who argues it’s problematic that Page is working a side job.
“He needs to make a decision, do I want to be the County Executive or do I want to be an anesthesiologist?” Fitch said.
Before he took over for the disgraced Steve Stenger in 2019, then-councilman Page was a full-time anesthesiologist at Mercy.
His campaign website says he "took a leave of absence to step into the role of county executive." But News 4 confirmed with Mercy he is still on staff at the hospital and Page himself confirmed to News 4, he's still performing some procedures to this day.
"It’s important for me to keep my experience in practicing medicine because I think that informs the decisions I made as County Executive,” Page told News 4.
So, what’s the issue?
A provision in the St. Louis County charter says the County Executive "shall devote his entire time to the duties of his office."
Fitch, a Republican who's often at odds with the Democratic Page, says the language reads that way for a reason.
“If he is working regularly and being paid by a hospital, I think the charter is very clear, that's a violation of the charter,” Fitch said.
But Page, who is paid $140,000 a year as County Executive, says he only works one weekend a month, time he would normally be off-the-clock as County Executive.
“I don't do any medical work during regular daylight hours and I haven't since I became County Executive,” Page said.
Page says he carefully considered the charter and does not think he's in violation.
"The limited time I spend on the weekend practicing, medicine in my free time, it keeps me current and I think that skill set is very valuable during a pandemic," Page said.
News 4 took the question to an independent expert, local government ethics lawyer Michael Downey.
He says he has addressed legal wording similar to what's in the charter in the past, allowing side jobs in certain circumstances.
“Most of the opinions look at it and say, as long as it's something that doesn't conflict at all, time-wise or purpose wise, then usually you are okay, doing that type of work,” Downey said.
“I don't know that I see facts that it is causing him to have trouble doing full time work of being the county executive that he is missing meetings or creating other problems, so no, I think from what I can tell, it’s not a big problem,” said Downey.
A review of Page's public calendar doesn't appear to show exactly when he is working at the hospital.
And Fitch says there's another concern: conflict of interest. He wonders: is Mercy, a pandemic Task Force partner, getting any special treatment?
“If I was SSM or BJC, I would be saying, wait a minute, this is one of your employees, what is he giving you that we are not getting, those would be legitimate questions for them to have,” Fitch said.
He says it's an issue that an independent prosecutor should investigate.
“We haven't been faced with a County Executive working a side job while they are the County Executive that I am aware of, and I have worked around six county executives in the last 35 years."
The county executive's office clarified that on average, Page works one weekend shift a month and an occasional four-hour shift in the evening, less than once per week, adding that no hospital work occurs during working hours for the county.
Spokesperson for County Executive Page, Doug Moore, told News 4 Wednesday, it was important to note that Page has been in office since April of 2019, and “this is only being brought up less than two weeks before the election.”
There is no automatic punishment or penalty if Page is found to be in violation of the charter.
News 4 asked St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick about the issue. She replied: “I am unable to give legal advice to members of the public. I am also ethically prohibited from discussing whether or not the office has provided legal advice on a particular topic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.