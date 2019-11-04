CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Changes could be coming soon to the St. Louis County Police Department as the county council considers new nominees for the oversight board.

The changes come on the heels of a nearly $20 million verdict against St. Louis County Police Department in a discrimination lawsuit.

St. Louis County Police sergeant awarded $19 million in discrimination lawsuit On Friday, a St. Louis County jury awarded $19 million dollars to a St. Louis County police sergeant who said the department repeatedly passed him over for promotions because he is gay.

St. Louis County police sergeant testifies he was told to tone down 'gayness' A St. Louis County police sergeant testified that he was instructed he would need to "tone down his gayness" to be promoted to lieutenant during the opening day of his employment discrimination lawsuit against the department.

County Executive Sam Page nominated Ray Price and Michelle Schwerin for the board of commissioners.

On Tuesday, the nominees answered questions from the council including the pointed question from councilmember and former police Chief Tim Fitch.

“Is it your goal to replace Chief Jon Belmar?” Fitch asked Price and Schwerin.

Schwerin, an attorney and CPA, said no.

Price, a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court who also served as a member of the police board in Kansas City, said it would be premature to say.

“It’s our job to review his performance,” said Price.

Both nominees said it’s important the board maintains its independence from the police chief and acts as a citizen oversight board.

Police board will seek independent review of St. Louis County Police Department The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a multi-million-dollar verdict was awarded in a discrimination lawsuit to a gay police officer.

The county council went into closed session to discuss the nominees. They cannot vote to confirm or reject the nominees until their background checks are completed. But if that happens by Tuesday, the council could vote at their regularly scheduled meeting.

The appointments would not take effect for 20 days.

Price and Schwerin would replace Laurie Westfall and Roland Corvington. The remaining three members are serving on expired terms and could also be replaced soon.