ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With COVID-19 numbers improving, many people are asking if mask mandates will be removed soon.
The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force will meet with St. Louis County officials to go over COVID numbers and discuss keeping or lifting the mask mandate. Currently, the mandate is in place in the county, St. Louis City and in Illinois. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page stated until numbers continue to go down they won’t loosen restrictions.
Local leaders and health experts are watching the positivity rate and vaccination rates.
"The other metric we are watching is the number of vaccinations that we are getting to our kids. The transmission rate is highest among our school aged kids,” Page said. “We want to keep our kids in person school and at this point we see masks as an inconvenience to keep kids in in person learning."
As of Tuesday morning, 54 percent of St. Louis County is vaccinated compared to the city which shows 49 percent vaccinated residents. Across the Mississippi River in Illinois, 57 percent of their residents have rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine.
Page said the county needs to be below a 5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate to move forward.
Here are the current positivity rates:
- St. Louis County has a 5.9 percent
- St. Louis City has a 4 percent.
- Illinois is just above 2 percent.
In the past, local leaders have lifted mask mandates when the positivity rates have been around these marks.
The task force is scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon, but any policy decisions will come from city and county leaders.
