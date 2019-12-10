SAN DIEGO — In his suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Monday night, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak described the ideal circumstances for a trade as though he was crafting a bio for an online dating app.
The Cardinals are heavy on right-handed hitting outfielders. This winter, they’re looking to swipe right on a lefty bat.
“If people feel they are a little too left-handed, then it might make sense for us to be talking,” Mozeliak said.
As he continued, though, Mozeliak explained how executing this type of deal isn’t necessarily as simple as it appears on the surface.
“But then you have to match up; does the trade actually make sense for controllable, what they are making financially? We just haven’t come to a meeting of the minds on that yet.”
On Tuesday, Rangers writer TR Sullivan reported that Texas is looking to trade from its glut of left-handed hitting outfielders, which includes Nomar Mazara, Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun.
Could this be a match for the Cardinals?
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Cardinals have had discussions with Texas this offseason about a possible trade. Though it’s unclear what the Rangers seek in return for their lefty bats, it’s conceivable the Cardinals could offer a comparable right-handed swinging outfielder from its own position of depth.
The Rangers are looking to see if they can move one of their extra left-handed hitting outfielders: Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun or Shin-Soo Choo... Arizona could be a trade partner... they are looking for outfield help.— TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) December 10, 2019
Let’s take a look at the names Texas could trade and determine whether any of them should be of interest to the Cardinals.
Shin-Soo Choo Though Choo still possesses a solid bat at age 37, he’s scheduled to make a whopping $21 million in 2020. He’s also a question mark defensively. His high salary should mean a lower acquisition cost in terms of prospects attached, but even then, Texas would have to agree to eat some of that money. Unless the Rangers just want to pay Choo to go away, which I wouldn’t necessarily anticipate given his solid production (.826 OPS) last season, this name doesn’t seem to fit.
Willie Calhoun At age 24 last season, Calhoun enjoyed a miniature breakout when he finally saw his raw ability with the bat translate to some success in the majors. With only a smattering of underwhelming MLB experience under his belt coming into 2019, Calhoun logged an .848 OPS with 21 home runs in 337 plate appearances for the Rangers. His bat could impact the Cardinals lineup the way the departing Ozuna’s did. Speaking of similarities to Ozuna, Calhoun’s defensive acumen is… lacking. The Rangers had him stand where the left fielder stands; that’s about all I have to say about that.
His upside at the plate is tantalizing, and he’s under team control for quite a while. Those attributes would render Calhoun a worthwhile consideration for the Cardinals. On the other hand, those elements would justify the Rangers asking for the moon or simply hanging onto him, given their ability to ultimately transition Calhoun to DH if necessary.
Nomar Mazara You hear rumors that Mazara could be made available. You get excited because you remember he’s young and talented. Then you look at his numbers and realize that he’s never been particularly… good? He’s been a consistently solid player, posting home runs totals of 20, 20, 20 and 19 in his four MLB seasons. His .754 career OPS is just so-so, though he did just post his best number in the category last season at .784. As he’s second-year arbitration eligible, Mazara’s salary could be a reason for the Rangers to swap him for a cheaper player of similar caliber—of which the Cardinals have several.
The question from the Cardinals side of the equation: Is Mazara better than the guy you’d send to acquire him? Though he’s only 24 years old, Mazara might just be who his numbers say he is. I don’t see the benefit in the Cardinals parting with, say, Lane Thomas or Randy Arozarena to land a more expensive player whose career wRC+ is 92 (100 is league-average). As a change-of-scenery candidate, Tyler O’Neill would seem to fit better as a trade chip for Mazara from a Cardinals perspective; from the Rangers side, though, Mazara’s consistency—albeit underwhelming consistency—could be preferable to O’Neill’s theoretical upside.
Could the Cardinals aim even higher?
Those three names were the ones mentioned by Sullivan among the group from which the Rangers could look to deal. However, another left-handed hitting outfielder exists within the Texas roster that would be far more intriguing. Let's dip into fantasy-land briefly to discuss what would be a blockbuster move for the Cardinals.
Joey Gallo Reportedly interested in dealing from a surplus, the Rangers might not be motivated to trade the most impactful hitter of the bunch—it would require a serious haul for Texas to perk up their ears on Gallo. Even with his offensive profile marred by shockingly low batting averages in his first few seasons, Gallo still cleared the .800 OPS threshold in both 2017 and 2018. Which is to say, even when he hovered just above the Mendoza line in batting average, he was still a strong producer.
Then in 2019, Gallo hit for a much-improved .253 average. Coupled with his outrageous power numbers, Gallo's plate profile was suddenly elite. Though injuries limited him to only 297 plate appearances, Gallo's .986 OPS would have ranked inside the top 10 across all of baseball had he reached enough plate appearances to qualify.
Gallo strikes out a ton (114 times in his injury-shortened 2019 campaign) but he makes up for it with consistent light-tower power. He homered 22 times last season, and hit at least 40 bombs in both of his previous full MLB seasons. If his power and on-base rates hold steady moving forward, even a batting average in the .225 range would put Gallo in perennial All-Star territory.
Ultimately, Gallo is an extreme long-shot for the Cardinals this winter, as St. Louis seems to have no intent to trade the kind of prospects the Rangers would likely require. But hey, that's why he's exactly the kind of player fans like to dream about this time of year.
